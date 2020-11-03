Six people across North Texas have received a "presumptive positive" or "positive" test results for COVID-19, officials say.

Now that the disease has made its way to North Texas, WFAA will be posting live updates here as we receive new information on its spread.

Top Headlines from Wednesday, March 11

FC Dallas match against Seattle Sounders postponed

2:30 p.m.: The soccer team's match will be postponed in Seattle following Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's decision to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in response to the virus, an FC Dallas spokesperson said.

Details for the new game plan will be released at a later date.

Rangers 2020 season opener at Mariners to be moved due to COVID-19 concerns in Washington state

1:30 p.m.: The Texas Rangers will not start their 2020 season in Seattle in a few weeks, officials have announced. They will still play the Mariners, but the game will have to be moved after the governor there has banned gatherings of more than 250 people in response to the virus.

Houston-area man tests 'presumptive positive' for COVID-19 without travel or known exposure, state health officials say

1:15 p.m.: A man in his 40s who has tested "presumptive positive" COVID-19 case in Montgomery County outside Houston could be the first case of community-spread in the area, health officials said Wednesday.

He has not traveled out of the state or country recently and has had no "identified contact with another person with COVID-19."

He did attend a RodeoHouston BBQ cook-off, officials said Wednesday. Read more on his case here.

Alvarado ISD to reopen Thursday after COVID-19 concerns

12:45 p.m.: Alvarado Independent School District closed all campuses this morning after they were concerned about a member of the school community who had possibly been exposed to COVID-19 and was under quarantine. Schools will reopen Thursday after it was determined students and staff were not at risk of contracting the disease.

Houston cancels Livestock Show and Rodeo

12:30 p.m.: Houston officials announced they have canceled the major event in response to the spread of the virus. The grounds will close today at 4 p.m. for the remainder of the season. RodeoHouston officials have said a ticket refund process is in the works. For more, click here.

COVID-19 declared a pandemic by World Health Organization

11:30 a.m.: The World Health Organization officially classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, with cases in at least 114 countries.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," the organization tweeted out.

Man with 'presumptive positive' case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County identified as Episcopal rector in Fort Worth

9:30 a.m.: The man with the first "presumptive positive" case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County has been identified as the rector of Trinity Episcopal Church, Episcopal Diocese of Fort Worth officials said.

Rev. Dr. Robert Pace has been hospitalized in isolation and health officials are working to get in touch with anyone who may have had contact with him. Read on here.

Two Catholic schools in Dallas close over COVID-19 concerns

8:30 a.m.: Ursuline Academy of Dallas and St. Rita Academy were closed Wednesday out of precaution due to COVID-19.

Ursuline Academy of Dallas posted on its Facebook page that a member of its extended school community is “presumed positive” for COVID-19 and it would be closed "out of an abundance of caution" and undergo a deep clean. St. Rita Catholic School also closed Wednesday for the remainder of the week as it undergoes cleaning as well, diocese officials said.

RELATED: EPA issues list of disinfectants to use against coronavirus

