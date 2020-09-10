COVID-19 updates: Dallas County adds 444 new cases

Dallas County reported three new COVID-19 deaths, including a Dallas man in his 70s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 444 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as well as three new deaths.

Of the reported deaths, two included a Dallas woman in her 40s and a Mesquite man in his 70s who both had underlying high-risk health conditions. A Dallas man in his 70s also died who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions.

Of the confirmed cases requiring hospitalizations to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about one-fourth have been associated with long-term care facilities.

"With Texas/OU weekend starting today, it’s very important that we resist the urge celebrate in ways the doctors recommend against," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a Tweet. "Please do not go to large gatherings or any gathering where people are not wearing their mask one hundred percent of the time indoors."

NEW: Dallas County Reports 444 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 3 Deaths

448 Total Cases Reported Today Including 4 Older Cases and 29 Probable Cases

Tarrant County reports five new COVID-19 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health added five COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

These include a man in his 60s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 70s from Arlington, a man in his 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 80s from Arlington, and a man in his 90s from Fort Worth. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 690 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Health officials also reported 314 new cases, giving the county 49,915 confirmed cases since tracking began in March.

Of the 3901 occupied hospital beds in the county, 368 are currently being used by COVID-19 patients. There are 1,437 beds available.

Collin County reports 83 cases

Local health officials in Collin County added 83 COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 16,006 cases since tracking began in March.

There are currently 109 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals. The record was set on July 21 and July 22 when 223 were hospitalized at the time.

Denton County adds more than 100 cases for fourth straight day

Denton County Public Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, the fourth straight day with more than 100 cases.

The last time this happened was Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

Local health officials reported 1,240 new, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday after announcing now they would include antigen tests in their case reporting.

For the second straight day, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported.