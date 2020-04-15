No government agency will call you or send you an email or text asking you to fill out personal information to get your stimulus check, the Dallas County District Attorney's office warns.

That includes the IRS.

The office posted the warning to its Facebook page Tuesday as millions of Americans have begun to receive checks from the federal government's coronavirus stimulus package. Millions more are still waiting to receive their checks, and scammers are taking advantage of the situation.

While the IRS may ask you for your information on its website to use its stimulus check tracker tool or for non-filers to submit a form to get the payment, taxpayers will not need to verify any existing information in order to get their check, the DA's office said in a tip sheet warning residents of scams.

You can also give the IRS your direct deposit information on its website, but if someone is reaching out to you to get your social security number or banking information, that's a red flag. Don't give that information to anyone asking for it, the office advises.

Dallas County District Attorney's Office BEWARE of COVID-19 stimulus check scams in the form of phone calls, ... texts & emails seeking your personal and financial information to process your stimulus payment. These are not legitimate requests! Do not give out any account info, SSN, bank account or any other info.

Another thing to beware of — fake charities asking you to donate your check or fake websites claiming to be able to "speed up" the process to get your check.

And be careful of links from sources you don't know, including those sent in unsolicited emails, the office warned.

If you've noticed or received a message that seems like a scam, you can report it to the DA's office by calling 214-653-3600.

Want to check with the IRS about your stimulus check and its status? Click here.

