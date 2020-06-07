COVID-19 updates: North Texas accounts for 20% of state's hospitalizations, data shows

There are now about 8,181 people who are currently in Texas hospitals with the disease.

This story will be continuously updated on July 6.

Cases and hospitalizations have continued to surge across Texas for several weeks, hitting new highs almost every day.

In Dallas County, the past three days have seen new cases counts at over 1,000 people, double what it had been just a week before.

Nearly 3,000 people have been hospitalized in Dallas with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and there were 640 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals as of Friday, according to the latest information from officials.

In Tarrant County, hospitalizations were at 533 patients on Saturday, with 139 hospitalized in ICUs.

Since the beginning of June, Tarrant County's hospitals have seen an influx of COVID-19 patients as the number of beds occupied by those with the disease has roughly tripled to 14% of total hospital patients and about 9% of total beds.

Dallas County officials said the same trend had occurred there, with the number of Dallas County residents with COVID-19 being treated in a hospital having doubled in June.

The number of statewide hospitalizations jumped by nearly 300 COVID-19 patients Sunday. There are now about 8,181 people who are currently in Texas hospitals with the disease.

North Texas accounts for nearly 20% of those patients, with around 1,562 people currently hospitalized in the region.

The region around Houston, however, had about 2,442 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals Sunday, the highest number of any region in the state. At the same time, the region is running out of ICU beds, with around 139 currently available, according to state data.

The rise in cases across Texas over the past month has been exponential. June 10 was the first time Texas reported more than 2,000 new cases in a single day.

June 17 was the first time the state had more than 3,000 cases.

By June 20, the state reported more than 4,000 cases for the first time.

On June 23, there were more than 5,000 new cases reported across the state.

And by July 1, the statewide numbers jumped past 8,000 daily cases.

Top updates for Monday, July 6:

A total of 55 Dallas Fire-Rescue employees tested positive for COVID-19

Dallas Fire-Rescue currently has 68 employees who are in quarantine due to on- and off-duty exposure to the novel coronavirus, officials said Monday morning.

A total of 55 employees overall have tested positive for the disease, and 35 of them have recovered, according to officials.

