Collin County reports 92 new coronavirus cases

State health officials reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County Sunday. Of those cases, 35 are in Plano, officials said Monday.

The county's 42nd death was a 91-year-old Plano woman who had underlying health conditions. She was a resident at Arbor Hills Memory Care.

There have been 2,763 cases in the county since tracking began in March.

The county has 625 active cases and 142 people are hospitalized for the virus.

There have been 42 deaths in the county.

On Saturday, the county reported its high record for cases reported in a day with 138.