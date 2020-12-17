COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 10 additional deaths

After reporting a record-high number of new cases Wednesday, the case count dropped below 2,000 on Thursday.

Dallas County health officials reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths from the disease Thursday.

After reporting a record-high number of new cases Wednesday, the case count dropped below 2,000 to 1,382, including 406 probable cases.

County health officials said the seven-day average is 1,647 — a rate of 62.5 new cases per 100,000 residents every day. That's the highest daily case rate since the beginning of the pandemic.

The county reported the deaths of 10 people, ranging in age from their 60s to their 90s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions, health officials said.

Three had been residents of long-term care facilities.

Those facilities are near the front of the line to receive the COVID-19 vaccines in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that more than 200,000 vaccines will be distributed throughout the state this week. He expects about 1 million Texans to be vaccinated by the end of the month.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins urged people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing while awaiting widespread inoculation.

"Now is a time that we all must make small sacrifices to keep our community and our country strong ... while we await the herd immunity that will come from the vast majority of the population being inoculated," he wrote on Twitter.