COVID-19 updates: Vaccine hubs in Denton, Tarrant Counties closed Friday due to possible severe weather

A strong storm system will move through North Texas Friday. Some vaccine clinics have closed out of precaution.

DALLAS — This story will be updated Friday as new information is released.

Some vaccine sites across North Texas have closed Friday due to inclement weather, including two clinics in Denton and Tarrant Counties.

Tarrant County Public Health posted to Twitter Thursday that its Farrington Field drive-thru location will be closed Friday.

The county said it will contact anyone who had an appointment so that they can be rescheduled. People can also call 817-248-6299 to reschedule.

Denton County Public Health also stated that its drive-thru vaccine clinic scheduled for Friday is canceled due to the threat of severe weather near the Texas Motor Speedway.

"After several meetings this week, tomorrow’s forecast represents increasing risk at the TMS site. In outdoor operations, lightning and hail are particularly dangerous and have forced us to reschedule," Denton County Judge Andy Eads said on Thursday.

Once additional first dose clinic details have been confirmed, DCPH will send rescheduled appointment details to those in need of a vaccine.