COVID-19 updates: Farmers Branch cancels several Christmas events

Health officials have urged residents to avoid gatherings outside of their immediate household this holiday season.

The City of Farmers Branch has announced the cancellation of several Christmas events due to the increase of coronavirus cases in Dallas County.

The county reported its second-highest daily count during the pandemic Thursday afternoon with 2,122 cases.

Friday morning, Deputy City Manager John Land the decision was made after safety professionals advised to avoid large gatherings this holiday season.

Below is a list of canceled events:

Christmas Tree Lighting, Dec. 5

Holiday Marketplaces at The Grove, Dec. 12 and 19

Christmas Teas at the Historical Park, Dec. 5 and 12

A Dickens of a Dinner at the Historical Park, Dec. 10

A Christmas Carol Exhibit Tours, Dec. 5, 11, 12, 18 and 19

Holiday Craze, Dec. 21-23, 28-31, and Jan. 4

“Canceling City events is never easy, but the safety and well-being of the general public is the clear priority,” Land said.

For a list of events that are still happening, click here.

