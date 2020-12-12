COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 25 deaths, record in hospitalizations

More than 104,000 residents in Tarrant County have contracted coronavirus since the first case was confirmed in March.

This article will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Hospitalizations in Tarrant County have reached a record-high as officials reported 935 patients Saturday. The previous record was confirmed the day before when 919 people were hospitalized.

One month ago, there were 726 patients in area hospitals due to COVID-19, according to the county's dashboard. The last time the county had less than 800 hospitalizations was Nov. 22.

In addition to the record-high hospitalizations, Tarrant County health officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. This brings the total confirmed death count to 972 since tracking began in March.

Earlier this week, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office brought in two refrigerated trucks to store bodies amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Nizam Peerwani, Tarrant County’s chief medical examiner, says many of the hospitals and larger funeral homes in the Fort Worth area have reached their storage capacity or will soon, according to the Associated Press.