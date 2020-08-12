COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott to participate in Pres. Trump's vaccine summit

During the summit, the Trump administration will also discuss the approval process and distribution plan for the country.

President Donald Trump will host an "Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit" Tuesday at the White House to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine development.

Select governors will join Trump officials and medical leaders at the summit, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee.

During the summit, Trump and his administration will also discuss the approval process and distribution plan for the country.

The Trump Administration named this effort "Operation Warp Speed" in May and said the summit is a chance to share its progress with the country.

Some points officials said they will focus on include, a system that would prioritize dosages for Americans before providing assistance to foreign countries, educating the public about the vaccine development, and discuss where the country is with the Food and Drug Administration's approval for the vaccine.

Officials from President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team were not invited to the summit.

