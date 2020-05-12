COVID-19 updates: 'These are crisis times,' Carter BloodCare says of community supply

"This is a very serious time for all of us and blood donors can truly make the life-saving difference," the organization said.

Carter BloodCare is warning Texans that the community blood supply is in crisis due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our community’s preparation for meeting any urgent transfusion needs is in severe jeopardy," the organization said.

Carter BloodCare is asking anyone who is willing to donate blood to make an appointment by calling or texting 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

The organization said the pandemic has had several impacts on its blood supply that include the cancelation of blood drives, closure of schools, and another surge in cases.

"Many hospital patients need blood so they can heal," officials said.

Texas brings nursing home residents to front of vaccine line

Texas health officials are moving nursing home residents to the front of the line for coronavirus vaccines.

The change Friday comes after state health officials initially decided that only health care workers would have access to the first round of doses that are expected to arrive this month.

The reversal comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week issued non-binding guidance that called for putting nursing home residents first along with the frontline medical staff.

Texas reported more than 13,000 confirmed cases Friday and 255 additional deaths.