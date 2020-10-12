COVID-19 updates: 80-year-old priest dies from complications related to coronavirus

Dallas County has reported more than 1,200 confirmed deaths since the first case of coronavirus was reported in March.

A priest has died from complications related to COVID-19, the Catholic Diocese of Dallas stated on Facebook.

The Diocese said Father Antonio Salvador Rodriguez died Wednesday at Baylor Hospital. He was 80 years old.

Rodriguez was a priest of the Archdiocese of San Luis Potosi in Mexico. Church officials said he came to the Diocese of Dallas in 2001.

In 2008, he was incardinated into the Diocese of Dallas. He retired from active ministry two years ago.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Dallas Opera to bring back live performances in March

The Dallas Opera announced it will resume live performances in March at the Winspear.

The premiere of The Diving Bell and the Butterfly will kick off the opera's new season on March 5, 7 and 13, officials said.

With live performances resuming in March, social distancing and strict safety protocols will be in place both onstage and off, officials said.

There will not be any intermissions, and hall capacity will be no greater than 30%.

Anyone who doesn't feel ready to attend the performances in-person can watch on-demand videos of productions free of charge, the opera said.