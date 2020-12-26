COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 10 deaths, including woman in her 20s

According to health officials, the deaths also included men and woman between the ages of 50 and 80 – who all had underlying high-risk health conditions.

In Dallas County, health officials announced over 1,300 cases and 10 additional deaths, including a woman in her 20’s who had underlying high-risk health conditions Saturday afternoon.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the numbers are from data processed late Wednesday that would’ve been reported on Christmas Eve.

Since tracking began in March, there have been 161,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,554 residents who have lost their lives.

Officials also reported since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,864 Dallas County health care workers and first responders have had COVID-19.

“Let’s keep making the smart decisions and small sacrifices necessary to help our healthcare heroes help keep us safe in this time of high spread. This includes avoiding crowds by thinking ahead and utilizing online and curbside shopping for returns and after Christmas sales,” Jenkins said.

“Similarly, it requires thinking ahead for fun ways to celebrate New Year’s that are also safe and follow doctors’ advice to avoid crowds and forgo family and friend get-togethers.”

Denton County adds 516 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 516 cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon. Since tracking began in March, there have been 36,813, including 187 deaths.

Officials said over 24,500 have recovered from COVID.

Texas coronavirus hospitalizations approach summer peak

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas are approaching a peak hit as the pandemic surged over the summer, even amid holiday gatherings and travel that health officials warn are likely to further spread the virus.

State health officials on Friday reported there were 10,868 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state on Christmas. That's fewer than 30 people behind the record high set in July.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says intensive care units in several parts of the state were full or nearly full. Texas reported 200 more death from COVID-19 on Christmas.