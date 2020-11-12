COVID-19 updates: Multiple schools suspend in-person learning due to staffing shortages

Students at the impacted schools will transition to remote learning through Dec. 18. They will be allowed back on campus after winter break, officials said.

Two school districts in North Texas have suspended in-person learning through Jan. 5 due to COVID-19.

McKinney Independent School District closed Reuben Johnson Elementary Thursday due to high cases among staff, officials said.

"Over one-third of RJE teachers and staff have tested positive, are presumed positive, or are quarantined due to COVID-19," the school district said in a letter sent to parents.

Citing staffing concerns, Palmer ISD also said schools will conduct online learning only through Dec. 18.

The school district will continue to have drive-thru meals from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Palmer Elementary through next Friday.

Students in both districts will be allowed to resume in-person learning after winter break on Jan. 5.

Tarrant County gets trucks to hold bodies amid COVID-19 surge

A North Texas medical examiner’s office has brought in two refrigerated trucks to store bodies amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Nizam Peerwani, Tarrant County’s chief medical examiner, says many of the hospitals and larger funeral homes in the Fort Worth area have reached their storage capacity or will soon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office usually has a capacity of 100 bodies. The office said each truck can store 50 bodies.