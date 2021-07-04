COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports 22 more deaths, including 2 school employees

Health officials said a school cafeteria worker and custodian died from COVID-19.

Dallas County health officials announced 22 more residents lost their lives to COVID-19 Wednesday, including two school employees. This brings the confirmed death total to 3,647 since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said the deaths included both men and women who ranged in age from their 30s to over 90, and most had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Health officials also reported 378 COVID-19 cases, of which 122 are probable cases from antigen tests.

To date, 19 cases of the COVID variant first identified in the U.K. have been confirmed in the county, and it's the most common in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Wednesday, afternoon Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that there is no longer an appointment time or waiting list the get the COVID-19 vaccine, and residents should sign-up at www.dallascounty.org.

“Each vaccination helps others in the community in two way. It helps the community as we strive to reach herd immunity,” Jenkins said. “And it’s important that we all do our part and get the vaccine to help on another, because as long as there is a signification unvaccinated portion of the population, the virus has hosts from which it can mutate.”

Tarrant County reports 9 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported nine more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,333 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials also reported 242 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total of confirmed cases stands at 252,138 cases, including 244,433 recoveries.

Health officials say that only 3% of hospital beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Denton County adds 103 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 103 new cases of COVID-19, of which 89 are active cases.