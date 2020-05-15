COVID-19 live updates: Next wave of businesses to reopen Monday

Gyms and offices are the next set of businesses that are allowed to reopen Monday.

Texas recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday with state officials reporting 58 deaths.

This comes just a few days before the next reopening phase of the economy.

Beginning Monday, the next wave of businesses will reopen in Texas. This includes gyms throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Under Gov. Greg Abbott's latest orders, gyms are allowed to operate at 25% occupancy.

The governor said all equipment must be cleaned in between use and people must wear gloves while working out.

Nonessential manufacturing and offices can also reopen on May 18, with proper social distancing and sanitation, the governor said.

Top updates for Friday, May 15:

The Democratic-controlled House is pressing ahead Friday with votes on another massive rescue bill that would pump almost $1 trillion to state and local governments.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sent an alert to doctors that warns of an inflammatory syndrome in children believed to be connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ellis County reports 6 new cases, 8 recoveries

Ellis County public health officials confirm that six additional residents have tested positive and eight people have recovered.

Those that positive include a 52-year-old man from Glenn Heights, a 20-year-old man and 69-year-old man from Ennis, a 53-year-old man from Red Oak, and a 62-year-old woman and 63-year-old man of Waxahachie.

County health officials have confirmed 265 cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths since testing started in March.

Health experts recommend taking the following actions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Practice "social distancing" and stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid large public gatherings

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

Consult CDC’s travel website for any travel advisories and steps to protect yourself if you plan to travel outside of the U.S.