COVID-19 updates: McKinney Fire Department gives out 20,000th vaccine shot Wednesday

Fire Chief Danny Kistner said this milestone shows "commitment is stronger than ever" in their city.

The McKinney Fire Department has provided 20,000 COVID-19 total vaccine shots since just before Christmas through Wednesday.

The department has been giving shots at the McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center.

"Each vaccine administered gives us hope we are one step closer to beating this disease," Kistner said.

Mayor George Fuller also spoke on the city's vaccine distribution success, saying, "It exemplifies how well we can coordinate our resources to serve our community best. ”

The McKinney Fire Department continues to vaccinate people in phases 1A and 1B on the Collin County waitlist. Vaccines are given by appointment only. You can find more information about that here.

Collin County had 300 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are currently 276 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Collin County hospitals.

New Dallas County vaccination site administers 500 doses Wednesday

Close to 500 residents received the COVID-19 vaccine at the soft launch of the newest COVID-19 vaccine site at Globe Life Field Wednesday.

Starting Friday, Feb. 26 the site will be open seven days a week, administering about 21,000 vaccines per week, according to the City of Arlington.

The site will operate at Globe Life Field for about four weeks, before moving about a half mile down the road to AT&T Stadium.

FEMA alongside the Arlington Fire Department, The Texas Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Marines will give additional details about the full-scale operations at a press conference Friday.

Dallas County adds 25 deaths

Dallas County health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. These ranged from a Lancaster man in his 50s to an Irving woman in her 90s.

The county had reported 18 deaths on Tuesday and on Monday as well.

There are currently 548 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County, according to health officials.

Health officials announced there were also 789 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with 282 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

The case numbers from today are "hopefully returning to a more normal outlook" the Dallas County's current state, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. He said the past few days have had "artificially low numbers" because of the lack of testing during the winter storm.

There have been 243,847 total coronavirus cases in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 789 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 25 Deaths,

Including 282 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/xvqmOntIcs — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 24, 2021

Tarrant County goes over 2,800 deaths

Tarrant County health officials announced 11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the county total to 2,805 since the first death in March.

These deaths range from two Arlington women in their 50s to a Fort Worth woman older than 90.

Health officials also added 470 new COVID-19 cases. There have been 239,658 reported cases since tracking began in March.

The county's website has a disclaimer with Wednesday's statistics, saying, "The winter storm during the week of 02/14 impacted testing, reporting, and vaccination in Tarrant County. As such, all metrics should be treated with caution."

There are currently 570 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County. This is the first time the number of people hospitalized has been below 600 since Nov. 8.

Denton County adds 575 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 575 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 837 on Wednesday. There have now been 62,566 since tracking began in March.

Health officials also said there are currently seven ICU beds available in the county's hospitals, down from eight on Tuesday.

This number has remained below 10 since Jan. 22.

Of the occupied ICU beds, COVID-19 patients make up 43% of them.