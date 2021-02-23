COVID-19 updates: 2021 Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival canceled

As vaccine efforts ramp up again in North Texas, some community events have been canceled as a precaution of safety, officials said.

The Main Street Fort Worth Arts Festival has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing pandemic. The announcement was made Tuesday morning.

The festival, which was supposed to take place from April 15 to 18, has been rescheduled for April 7 to 10 of next year.

“The safety and well-being of our festivalgoers, artists, entertainers, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors remain our top priority," said Nina Petty, chairwoman of the Festivals and Events Committee for DFWII and member of the DFWII board of directors.

Event organizers said final plans for next year's festival will be released at a later time.

"We had hoped to hold a festival this year; however public health concerns will not allow us to do this safely. We appreciate everyone’s continued support during these times and look forward to seeing everyone next year," Petty said.

A festival producer also released a written statement, expressing how the pandemic has impacted the performing arts community.

“It’s an extremely difficult time for artists and entertainers from across the country,” festival producer Jay Downie said.

Downie asked people to visit their online gallery to support the artists.

Bus transportation to Denton County vaccination clinics

Denton County, the Denton County Transportation Authority, and Span Inc. are working together to provide bus transportation to vaccination clinics beginning Friday.

County officials said the free service is only available to people who have a scheduled appointment at Texas Motor Speedway. The buses will go through a mass transit lane at TMS to help provide vaccines in a timely manner, the county said.

Texas Motor Speedway is reopening on Wednesday to give people their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Denton County will continue with first dose appointments on the week of March 1.

People must have appointments through the DCPH Vaccine Interest Portal.

Anyone interested in transportation to TMS should call the DCTA Customer Service at 940-243-0077 as soon as they receive a text, email, or phone notification of their vaccination appointment.

Buses will be available at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, or 2 p.m. from two locations – the DCTA Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St., in Denton or the Hebron station, 952 Lakeside Circle in Lewisville.

Passengers must have proof of their appointment ready to show the DCTA shuttle operator. The bus will only be going to TMS. Those who don't have an appointment will not be able to get a vaccine, officials said.

People must also wear a face mask and stay six feet apart when riding the bus. Officials said they will coordinate with Span Inc. to provide transportation to anyone with special needs or without access to transportation to one of the two locations listed above.