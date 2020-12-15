COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports sixth straight day of more than 1,000 cases

Since Nov. 8, Tarrant County has had more than 1,000 new daily cases 30 times.

Tarrant County health officials reported 1,544 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

That marks six straight days of case numbers above 1,000 for the county. Since Nov. 8, the county has had more than 1,000 daily cases 30 times, according to case data.

The county also reported 12 additional deaths.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 did go down slightly, from 958 on Monday to 919.

Vaccine delivered to three additional North Texas medical centers

Nineteen hospitals in Texas are expected to receive shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. Four hospitals, including Methodist Dallas Medical Center, received and administered the vaccine to frontline staff Monday.

Parkland, UT-Southwestern, and Texas Health Harris Methodist in Fort Worth are among the hospitals in North Texas that expect to receive the vaccine Tuesday.

SMU withdraws from Frisco Bowl due to COVID-19

The Southern Methodist University football team has been forced to opt-out of playing in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl due to COVID-19 cases.

The Mustangs were scheduled to play Saturday against the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners. Now, the bowl itself has been canceled, ESPN officials said.