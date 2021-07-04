COVID updates: Dallas County reports 20 more deaths, including 3 people in their 30s

The deaths also included men and women who ranged in age from their 50s to over 90, officials said.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,365 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, and 73 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

In Dallas County, health officials reported 20 more coronavirus-related deaths today, which includes the numbers from Easter and Monday.

Health officials said the deaths included three people in their 30s; two had underlying high-risk health conditions. The deaths also included men and women who ranged in age from their 50s to over 90, officials said.

Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge residents in the county to get vaccinated.

“For those who are fully vaccinated, the chance of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19 goes to nearly zero,” Jenkins said. “It is very important that everyone take advantage of getting vaccinated.”

Health officials also reported 379 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Today’s numbers bring the countywide total to 252,975 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,625 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Tarrant County reports 10 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health says 10 more residents have died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 3,324 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials says the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 50 to over 80. All but one person had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also reported 580 newly confirmed cases Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 251,896 cases, including 244,159 recoveries.

Denton County reports 3 deaths

Denton County Public Health says three more residents have died from COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 476 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

DCPH says the three deaths included a Dallas man in his 40s, a man who was a resident of Rosewood Assisted Living in Flower Mound, and a Denton woman in her 70s.

DCPH also reported 161 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 72,321 cases, including 66,813 recoveries.