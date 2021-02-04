COVID-19 updates: Dallas County officials say 23 more residents have died

Health officials said Thursday’s reported deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 40 to over 90. Most had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County health officials reported 23 more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday, bringing the countywide total to 3,550 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said Thursday’s reported deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 40 to over 90. Most had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Health officials also announced 327 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 252,232 cases.

To date, a total of 22 cases of three different COVID variants have been confirmed in the county, health officials say.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins continues to urge people to register to get vaccinated as cases show decline in the county.

“Currently, there are only about 150,000 people who have not been offered appointments for vaccination on the Dallas County waitlist. This list is shared between the County, the cities of Dallas, Grand Prairie and Irving, Parkland, and other agencies. With the amount of vaccine expected to increase, if many more people do not register quickly, the list may run out of names within a month,” said Jenkins.

Anyone 16 and older can register to get vaccinated in the state.

Ahead of the Easter holiday, Jenkins is also asking residents to help protect others by continuing to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing and wearing masks.

Tarrant County reaches 3,300 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced Thursday that 10 more people died from COVID-19, bringing the county to a grim milestone of 3,300 confirmed deaths.

The deaths reported Thursday included men and women who ranged in age from 60 to over 80. Health officials said they all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also reported 237 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the countywide total to 251,106 confirmed cases, including 242,965 recoveries since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Denton County adds 96 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 96 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 84 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 71,976 COVID-19 cases, including 466 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

DCPH also reported 289 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 65,477.