COVID-19 updates: 12 more Dallas County deaths reported on one year anniversary of first COVID-19 death

Today marks the one year anniversary of Dallas County’s first COVID-19 death, and sadly, health officials say 12 more residents have died.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

A Dallas woman in her 50’s who died in an area hospital ED.

A Cedar Hill man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Balch Springs man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Desoto woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 80’s who died in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving. She died in the facility.

A Dallas woman in her 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“We reported the loss of 85 people this week to COVID, bringing our total number of deaths from COVID to 3,384 on this the one-year anniversary of the first COVID death in Dallas County,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Health officials also reported 227 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 250,531 cases.

“We’re hopeful that vaccinations will accelerate even more in the month of April and this will help with infections, hospitalizations and deaths. It is critical that we continue to do the things that science has shown will help protect us from COVID: wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid unnecessary crowds, and register in as many places as you’re willing to drive to get vaccinated,” said Jenkins.

Vaccine operations for both first and second doses of Moderna at Fair Park will resume on Monday, March 22.

Tarrant County reports 14 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported 14 additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 3,198 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from 50 to over 90. All but two people had underlying health conditions.