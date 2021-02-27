COVID-19 updates: Dallas County judge 'hopeful' cases and hospitalizations are continuing to trend down

Dallas County health officials reported that 10 more people died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 2,951 confirmed deaths.

Dallas County health officials reported that 10 more people died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 2,951 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said Saturday’s deaths include:

A Dallas man in his 50s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

A DeSoto man in his 50s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

A Grand Prairie man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

A Mesquite man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

Three Dallas men in their 60s who all had underlying high-risk health conditions

Two Cedar Hill men in their 80s who both had underlying high-risk health conditions

A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He didn’t have underlying high-risk health conditions

Health officials also reported 570 cases of COVID-19, of which 154 are considered probable from antigen tests. There has been a total of 245,278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said that the county should have a better handle on numbers next week following reduced testing due to last week’s winter storms.

“I am hopeful that based on the number of hospitalizations that we have seen this week, our numbers of new COVID positive cases are continuing to trend down,” Jenkins said. “Now is not a time to lose our resolve.”

Jenkins said residents must continue to wear masks, maintain a safe distance and avoid large crowds.

Tarrant County reports 13 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced 13 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, increasing the countywide total to 2,854 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials said the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from their 40s to 90s. According to the report, all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also announced 645 cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 241,650 cases.

Denton County reports 9 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced nine more people died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 407 deaths.

Saturday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Longmeadow Healthcare Center in Justin

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Fort Worth

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Denton

A man in his 60s who was a resident of Little Elm

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Autumn Leaves of North Carrollton at Castle Hills

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Denton

A man in his 50s who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A woman in her 60s who was a resident of Denton

A man in his 70s who was a resident of Carrollton

“Today, as we report nine more individuals who’ve passed away from COVID-19, we ask you to pray for their families and friends,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “Though our vaccinations are quickly increasing, we should all continue practicing public health measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Denton County.”

DCPH also announced 349 cases of COVID-19, of which 319 are active cases. This increases the countywide total to 63,994 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 467 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 51,406.