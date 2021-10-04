COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 10 more deaths, 22 long-term care facility outbreaks

About 20% of the deaths reported in the county have been associated with long-term care facilities, according to health officials.

DALLAS — Dallas County health officials reported 10 more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, and 275 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the countywide total to 253,889 confirmed cases of COVID, including 3,697 confirmed deaths.

Today’s deaths included:

A Garland man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Rowlett man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Richardson woman in her 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson. She died in hospice care and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 70s who died in hospice care. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of long-term care facility in Dallas. She died at the facility and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Carrollton woman in her 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Cedar Hill woman in her 80s who died in hospice care. She had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Garland in her 80s who had underlying high-risk conditions.

To date, health officials said a total of 46 cases of the UK coronavirus variant have been confirmed in the county; and one case of a B.1.526 variant. Officials said three people were hospitalized and seven had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas.

There are currently 22 active long-term care facility outbreaks, health officials reported. About 20% of the deaths reported in the county have been associated with long-term care facilities.

“The number of deaths reported this week was 106, the same as reported in the prior week; however, when you look at the daily average of new confirmed and probable deaths by CDC week, you can see a significant decline,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins continues to ask resident to sign up to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the best ways to help our community and the people that you love is to get vaccinated and encourage those who you have influence over to get vaccinated, so that we can get COVID-19 behind us,” said Jenkins.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 275 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths,

Tarrant County reports 4 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health reported four more COVID-19 deaths Saturday, and 203 newly confirmed cases.

This brings the countywide total to 252,872 confirmed cases, including 3,355 confirmed deaths and 245,238 recoveries since tracking began in March 2020.