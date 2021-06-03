COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 37 new deaths

A total of 103 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by Tarrant County officials since Monday of this week.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 37 COVID-19 deaths Friday, one day after county health officials announced 18 more Thursday.

Of the deaths released Friday, one was from December, 10 were from January, and 26 were from February, officials said in a release.

A total of 103 COVID-19 deaths have been reported by county officials since Monday of this week.

The latest deaths range in age from a Fort Worth man in his 20s to a North Richland Hills woman older than 90. Officials said all but four had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County also reported 401 new cases Wednesday. Health officials said 103 of the new cases from Friday are from more than 30 days ago because of an eletronic lab report backlog sent from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

There are currently 400 Tarrant County patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. This is the lowest the county's hospitalizations have been since Oct. 10 when there were 375 patients.

Dallas County reports 382 hospitalizations

Dallas County health officials reported Friday there were currently 382 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

There were also 26 new COVID-19 deaths, according to county officials. These range from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Dallas woman in her 100s.

Health officials also announced 458 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with 135 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 247,349 total cases in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

Dallas County has vaccinated more than 122,000 people at Fair Park since local officials started providing immunizations on Jan. 11.

Denton County has 11 ICU beds available

Denton County Public Health said there are currently 11 ICU beds available in the county's hospitals.

From Jan. 22 to Feb. 28, this number remained below 10.

Health officials also announced 449 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from 574 on Thursday. There have now been 66,842 cases since tracking began in March.

Of the occupied ICU beds, COVID-19 patients make up 43% of them.

There were four new COVID-19 deaths, according to county officials.

These include four men older than 80 from Little Elm, Hackberry, Carrollton and Lewisville.

Denton County Public Health said there are currently 83 people hospitalized with COVID-19. This number has remained below 100 since March 2.

Collin County hospitalizations jump from 229 to 282

Collin County currently has 282 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday. This is up from 229 the previous day.

Collin County has now had six consecutive days with fewer than 300 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The last time that happened was Nov. 25-29.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 10.4% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 76 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 25 on Thursday.

Collin County is averaging 74 new cases in the past seven days.

Vaccine registration location opens in Southern Dallas

A new community COVID-19 vaccine registration site will be open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church located at 7550 S Hampton Road in Dallas.

The registration site is to help Phase 1A and 1B residents, which includes healthcare workers and people 65 years and up or those with underlying medical conditions.

City officials said facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be enforced at the registration site.

Dallas County offering free rides for vaccinations on March 17

Local health officials announced Friday they have set up free rides for certain Dallas County residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine for free.

On Wed., March 17, there will be vehicles providing roundtrip transportation from the Bachman Recreation Center to get the vaccine.