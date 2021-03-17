COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 325 additional cases on Wednesday

Tarrant County reported the most cases among North Texas' largest counties, followed by Denton County with 236 new cases.

DALLAS — Tarrant County reported the highest number of new cases among North Texas' largest counties on Wednesday, followed by Denton, Dallas and Collin, respectively.

Tarrant County officials 325 more cases of coronavirus on Thursday and nine additional deaths. The deaths ranged from a Euless woman in her 50s to a Haltom City woman over 90. Officials said all had underlying conditions.

Tarrant County has confirmed over 3,100 deaths and 248,000 cases since tracking began last March.

Denton County added 236 new cases on Wednesday, officials said, which brings the county's total to 70,579 since tracking began more than a year ago. Denton has also 447 deaths.

Dallas County added 215 new positive COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday. Of the new cases, 33 were probable cases from antigen testing.

The deaths range from a Dallas woman in her 30s to a Dallas man in his 80s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions, officials said.

Dallas County has had more than 3,300 deaths and 250,000 cases since last March.

Officials say 11 cases of the variant B.1.1.7, originally found in the U.K., and one case of B.1.526, first identified in New York. have been confirmed in Dallas County residents. Five of those people had traveled outside of Texas.

According to state data, Collin County added just eight new cases on Wednesday and has had over 71,000 positive cases since March 2020.

City of Dallas to resume vaccinations Thursday

Dallas will provide vaccinations at The Potter's House by appointment on Thursday, according to a release.

From Thursday to Saturday, the city will distribution 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Second doses will be administered at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center next week, officials said.

CVS announces antibody testing at all MinuteClinic Texas locations

CVS Health announced Wednesday it is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all MinuteClinic locations in Texas. There are a total of 101 MinuteClinic locations in the state.

The antibody test is meant to assess for prior exposure to COVID-19, in which antibodies can develop in as few as 14 days after infection. CVS said results are available within 15 minutes.

The testing costs are $38 and payment is due at the time of service, the company said. People can use cash or credit, debit, HSA, or FSA cards as various forms of payment. CVS said if a patient has Medicaid, MinuteClinic could bill the insurance based on its requirements.

Denton City Council extends Declaration of Disaster and Order

The Denton City Council voted Tuesday to extend the Declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency.

Mayor Chris Watts first issued the declaration in March 2020. It will now be in effect through 11:59 p.m. on June 30.

The city council also adopted a new Twelfth Order of Council, which supersedes previous orders related to the pandemic, officials said.