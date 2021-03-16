COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County adds 230 new cases

Tuesday marks the sixth straight day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County has been below 300.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 230 new COVID-19 cases Monday. There have been 247,779 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

Health officials also said that as of Tuesday, there are 270 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the sixth straight day the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 300.

The COVID-19 patients make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 327 hospitalizations.

County health officials also reported six new deaths Tuesday, bringing the county total to 3,138 since tracking began in March.