COVID-19 updates: Case count continues to fall as Dallas County reports 5th deadliest week

Dallas health officials announced 267 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 24 additional deaths.

Dallas health officials announced 267 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 24 additional deaths. Since tracking began in March 2020, health officials have confirmed 249,246 COVID-19 cases, including 3,299 deaths.

Health officials said Saturday's deaths included:

A Grand Prairie man in his 30’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 40’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 50’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Wilmer man in his 60’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Richardson. She died in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Richardson man in his 70’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Cedar Hill. He died in hospice care and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie woman in her 70’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Garland. He had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Seagoville man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Grand Prairie man in his 80’s who had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A Garland man in his 80’s who had been hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

“For the week, our average daily new case count dropped from 601 to 390, and our total number of deaths was 177, making this the 5th deadliest week on record for COVID-19,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

Thursday, health officials confirmed a Dallas County resident was diagnosed with a new variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in New York. The person did not have a history of travel outside of Dallas County. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nine cases of the variant B.1.1.7, which was first identified in the U.K., have been identified in residents of Dallas County. One was hospitalized and five had a history of recent domestic travel outside of Texas, health officials said.

Judge Jenkins continues to urge residents to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Phase 1C will expand vaccine eligibility to Texans who are 50 and above beginning on March 15, the state health department said Wednesday.

For a daily roundup of the latest news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA email newsletter.

Tarrant County reports 23 deaths

Tarrant County Public Health announced 303 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday, and 23 additional deaths.

Health officials said the deaths included men and woman who ranged in age from 30 to over 90. All of them had underlying health conditions.

Health officials said 3,097 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the county.

Denton County adds 65 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 65 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, of which 42 are active cases.

This increases the countywide total to 69,698 COVID-19 cases, including 431 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020.