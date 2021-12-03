COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations hit lowest mark since late September

The COVID-19 patients in Tarrant County currently make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 382 hospitalizations.

Tarrant County Public Health reported that as of Friday there are 273 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the lowest the county's hospitalizations have been since that number was 261 on Sept. 27.

The COVID-19 patients make up 5% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 382 hospitalizations.

County health officials also reported 36 new deaths Friday, bringing the county total to 3,074 since tracking began in March.

These deaths range in age from a Euless woman in her 30s to a Southlake woman in her 80s.

There were also 323 new COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County Friday, down from 433 on Thursday. There have been 246,833 total cases since tracking began in March.

Free transportation to Fair Park vaccination site

Dallas City Council District 5 is offering free transportation to and from Fair Park on Tuesday, March 16 for those eligible for a vaccine. People must also pre-register with the District 5 office and live in zip codes 75217 or 75227 to receive free transportation.