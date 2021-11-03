COVID-19 updates: Collin County to reopen vaccine sign-ups on Friday

The vaccine appointment portal will be open for anyone in phases 1A, 1B and all teachers.

DALLAS — The Collin County health department is reopening its vaccine waitlist for sign-ups starting Friday after it was closed last month.

The vaccine appointment portal will open for any person in phases 1A, 1B and all teachers, Judge Chris Hill said in an email. Go here to sign up.

People 50 and older will be eligible to make a vaccine appointment starting Monday, March 15.

In February, when its waitlist reached a quarter of a million people, the county announced it would work through those patients before adding more to the list.

Tarrant County reports 8 new deaths

Tarrant County health officials reported eight coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. The victims range from a Haltom City man in his 40s to a man from an unincorporated area of the county in his 90s. Officials said all but two of the victims had underlying health conditions.

There have been 3,038 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March 2020. Tarrant County also reported 433 new cases Thursday and had a slight improvement in hospitalizations. There are currently 295 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 compared to 314 the day before, according to the county's dashboard.

Denton County adds 455 new cases

Denton County reported 455 additional cases Thursday.

Most cases in the county have been in the age group of 0 to 19 years old, followed by the age group of 20 to 29, according to the county dashboard.

Most deaths have been in the 80 and above age group.