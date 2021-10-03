COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 2 new deaths, slight decrease in hospitalizations

The statewide mask mandate ended Wednesday, However health officials still encourage the public to wear facial coverings.

DALLAS — Tarrant County health officials reported a slight decrease in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

According to the county's dashboard, there are currently 314 patients in area hospitals. This is a slight improvement compared to 342 hospitalizations reported the day prior. One month ago, there were 893 coronavirus-related hospitalizations confirmed in Tarrant County.

The county also reported 448 new coronavirus cases and 2 deaths. The latest victims who died include a woman from Bedford in her 70s and a man from Arlington in his 50s. Both had underlying health conditions.

As of Wednesday, there have been more than 408,000 Tarrant County residents who have received the coronavirus vaccine. Of those residents, at least 155,000 have received both vaccine doses, according to the county's website.

Grand Prairie, Irving vaccination site reopens as a drive-thru

Grand Prairie and Irving have transitioned their joint COVID-19 vaccine site into a drive-thru operation. The vaccination site is located at The Theatre at Grand Prairie on 1001 Performance Place.

Officials said they will administer 2,000 first Moderna doses and 1,000-second doses Wednesday. The City of Irving said people who received their first dose on Feb. 10 should return Wednesday with their CDC card. People should return around for the second dose around the same time as their first appointment.

Registration and appointment confirmation required. The vaccine is currently only available for people eligible for the Phase 1A or 1B criteria. Click here for more information on the registration process.

Today Irving and @gp_tx transitioned to a drive-thru operation at the COVID-19 Vaccine Site. They will administer 2,000 1st doses and 1,000 2nd doses. Patrons who received the first dose on Feb. 10 should return today, with a CDC card, for the 2nd dose, https://t.co/nSzY7giCof. pic.twitter.com/JtVVmSyOpG — City of Irving (@thecityofirving) March 10, 2021

Texas Department of Criminal Justice announces return of face-to-face volunteer services

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced Wednesday that face-to-face volunteer services will resume on March 15.

TDCJ said no services will be allowed without being scheduled first through unit chaplains. Scheduling will begin on March 10 and services will be scheduled for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Officials said religious services will be an-hour long and two volunteers are allowed per service with limited inmates in an effort to follow social distancing guidelines.

Volunteers are asked to arrive one hour ahead of scheduled activities. Before they're able to enter a facility, volunteers will be required to take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test conducted by the agency. TDCJ said volunteers will need to stay in their car until the test is completed.

Volunteers are also required to wear a face mask. Click here for more details.

Arlington Fire Department to vaccinate Mansfield, Kennedale ISD employees

The Arlington Fire Department said it plans to administer about 2,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to Mansfield ISD and Kennedale ISD employees Wednesday. Local charter and private schools employees are also eligible, officials said.

The vaccinations will be given from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center at 1200 Ballpark Way.