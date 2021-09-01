COVID-19 updates: Gov. Abbott announces 2 antibody therapy centers in North Texas

Texas health officials on Friday reported 13,921 COVID-19 patients statewide, the 12th consecutive daily record.

Gov. Greg Abbott's office announced Saturday that the Texas Division of Emergency Management has established two new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers in North Texas.

The new infusion centers are located in Fort Worth and Irving and will begin accepting patients Monday.

Abbott's office said the centers have been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19.

The patients must meet certain criteria and have a referral from a hospital or doctor, according to the governor's office.

Centers are already been established in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen, and Austin.

"Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives," Abbott said in a written statement.

More than 3,000 Tarrant County residents have tested positive for coronavirus

Eight more residents have died and 3,110 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Tarrant County, according to health officials.

This brings the county's total confirmed case count to 150,990 since tracking began in March.

The county has not updated its total coronavirus related-hospitalization count on its public dashboard. The dashboard shows there are currently 1,524 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19. This is the same number reported Thursday.

The record-high was confirmed earlier this week when 1,528 people were reported Wednesday.

On Friday, Tarrant County Public Health added 127 additional COVID-19 deaths to the county's total that occurred between October and December.

County officials said the backlog happened because health leaders are now using new death certificate information from the Texas Department of State Health Services to find additional deaths of Tarrant County residents.

More space in Austin for hospitalized virus patients

Officials in Austin and Travis County are working to open space in the Austin Convention Center to care for COVID-19 patients as hospitalizations in Texas set record highs.

The Alternate Care Site in Austin announced Saturday was established during a summer surge of the coronavirus but has not yet taken patients.

It will hold patients who do not need high-level or intensive care as those patients will remain in hospitals.

As of Friday, there have been more than 1.9 million virus cases and 29,310 deaths since the pandemic began.