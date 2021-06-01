COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County adds a single-day record 3,410 new COVID-19 cases

County officials reported there are currently a record-high 1,489 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tarrant County. That is 29% of all available hospital beds.

Tarrant County Public Health reported 3,410 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total count to 144,103 since tracking began in March.

County health officials confirmed these 3,410 new cases all come from a single day of reporting and include no backlog. That makes it the highest record-high single day COVID-19 case count for Tarrant County

Local officials also reported there are currently 1,489 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Tarrant County hospitals. That is also a record for the county.

These COVID-19 hospitalizations make up 29% of all available hospital beds in Tarrant County.

County health officials also reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths. There have now been 1,561 total deaths since tracking began in March.

Wednesday's deaths included an Arlington man in his 90s, a Euless man in his 90s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, a Hurst woman in her 90s, a woman from unincorporated Tarrant County in her 90s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s and an Arlington man in his 60s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

As of Wednesday, 9,390 COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed in Tarrant County.

Dallas County reports record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations for third straight day

Dallas County health officials reported there are currently 1,145 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. This is a new record for the county.

There were 1,113 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday and 1,070 people hospitalized on Monday. Both of these were the previous records.

County officials also reported 2,427 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, including 610 considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

There have now been 183,974 total cases in Dallas County since tracking began in March.

There are 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the county. These include a

Dallas man in his 50s, two Dallas men in their 60s, three Dallas woman in their 60s, a Dallas woman in her 70s, a Garland woman in her 70s, two Dallas men in their 70s, a Dallas man in his 80s, a Grand Prairie man in his 80s, a Dallas woman in her 80s and two Dallas woman in their 90s. All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80s and a Dallas woman in her 90s who did not have underlying high-risk health conditions also died.

In a Tweet Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said he expects January and February to be the county's worst months for both hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases.

Collin County adds more than 700 new COVID-19 cases

There are 771 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Collin County is averaging 627 daily cases during the last 14 days. That is slightly less than the 14-day average record, which happened from Dec. 21 to Jan. 3.

County health officials also reported there are currently 546 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Collin County hospitals. That makes up 20% of all available hospital beds in the county.

Denton County reports six new COVID-19 deaths

Denton County Public Health announced six new COVID-19 deaths in Denton County.

These include a Lewisville man in his 60s, A Lewisville man in his 70s, a woman in her 70s in the southwest unincorporated area of Denton County, a Dallas woman older than 80, a Flower Mound woman older than 80 and a Lewisville woman in her 80s.

There have now been 224 total COVID-19 deaths since tracking began in March.

County health officials also added 647 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. There have now been 41,409 total cases in the county since tracking began in March.

There are currently 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county, according to Denton County Public Health.

The record-high happened on Monday when there were 224 COVID-19 hospitalizations.