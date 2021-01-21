COVID-19 updates: Arlington receives more doses for its Esports Stadium vaccine hub

The fire department will administer the first doses from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center.

This story will be continuously updated as new information is released.

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed that it has received more COVID-19 vaccine doses for its Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center site.

According to the post, the department received a total of 8,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine Wednesday morning. Of that shipment, 5,000 are allocated as first doses, and the other 3,000 are allocated as second doses.

Those receiving first doses must register online and fall into the Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

Then on Monday, officials will administer second doses at the same time and place to residents and first responders who meet the following criteria:

Those who received their first dose at the City’s site between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31 or those who have scheduled to arrive on Monday to receive a second dose.

"Notifications for those who are to receive a second dose on Monday will be sent out via email and/or text message. For those receiving their 2nd dose from us, please bring your vaccine card," the department said.

Four COVID-19 vaccine hubs operating in Collin County

Collin County health officials have provided an update on the number of vaccines received at its four operating hubs.

At this time, all four vaccine hubs operating appointment-only for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B who have already registered online.

Collin County has a new online tool that launched Wednesday for residents to confirm their waitlist registration.

However, the hubs at Allen ISD football stadium and Baylor Scott & White facility in Frisco are requiring a different registration process.

To register for the Allen site, residents could do so online or call 214-509-4400.

For more information on the BSW facility vaccine registration process, residents can visit the hospital's website or call 844-279-8222.

Below is the latest information from county officials regarding the hubs and amount of doses received this week:

Collin County Health Care Services received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the CCHCS clinic in McKinney. Appointments have already been made for these 2,000 doses from the Collin County vaccine waitlist. The CCHCS hub will relocate to Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium next week.

received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the CCHCS clinic in McKinney. Appointments have already been made for these 2,000 doses from the Collin County vaccine waitlist. The CCHCS hub will relocate to Plano ISD's John Clark Stadium next week. The City of McKinney received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium.

received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the McKinney ISD football stadium. The City of Allen received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the Allen ISD football stadium.

received 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the Allen ISD football stadium. Baylor Scott & White Health received 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week and is currently operating a vaccine hub at the BSW facility in Frisco.