COVID-19 updates: No more vaccines available at Parkland Hospital walk-up clinic

Parkland Hospital is asking the community not to show up to its walk-up vaccine clinic as it is out of doses for the day.

The hospital posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. Saturday announcing that no more vaccines were available and that it would share more information once it received more doses.

"Thank you to all who could join us," the hospital said.

No more vaccines are available at the walk-up clinic today, January 16. We'll share more info about getting a vaccine as more are available. Thank you. — Parkland Hospital (@Parkland) January 16, 2021

Judge Clay Jenkins also shared on Twitter that more than 10,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park mega-site this week.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and some City Council members announced Wednesday the county was relaxing registration requirements to allow residents 75 and older to show up without an appointment and register on-site to get the vaccine.

The relaxed rules continued for Thursday and Friday. However, Jenkins said the Fair Park location would resume its appointment-only requirement Saturday.

The location will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jenkins said.

Over 10k vaccinated @fairpark sire this week since Monday. Thousands more @Parkland @UTSWNews each. Open tomorrow by appointment only. We will vaccinate thousands tomorrow and Tuesday who have signed up @DCHHS @DallasCountyTx

So proud of our multi city team ❣️ — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) January 16, 2021