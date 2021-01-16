COVID-19 updates: No more vaccines available at Parkland Hospital walk-up clinic

Parkland Hospital is asking the community not to show up to its walk-up vaccine clinic as it is out of doses for the day.
The hospital posted on social media around 8:30 a.m. Saturday announcing that no more vaccines were available and that it would share more information once it received more doses.
"Thank you to all who could join us," the hospital said.
Judge Clay Jenkins also shared on Twitter that more than 10,000 people received their COVID-19 vaccine at the Fair Park mega-site this week.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins and some City Council members announced Wednesday the county was relaxing registration requirements to allow residents 75 and older to show up without an appointment and register on-site to get the vaccine.
The relaxed rules continued for Thursday and Friday. However, Jenkins said the Fair Park location would resume its appointment-only requirement Saturday.
The location will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jenkins said.
