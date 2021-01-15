COVID-19 updates: Rep. Beckley isolating after close contact with infected colleague

Rep. Michelle Beckley said she has only received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and hopes she is not positive for coronavirus.

Representative Michelle Beckley announced she will be isolating after coming into close contact with an infected colleague earlier this week on the floor of the Texas House of Representatives.

Beckley will also be tested for COVID-19. She said she was informed of the colleague's case after the member was tested Thursday afternoon after experiencing symptoms she said.

"My fears returning to the House Chamber and reasons for not attending Opening Day are being realized right now. I am currently immune-compromised and have only received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. I can only hope that I have not been infected," she said.

In a written statement, Beckley said she was only sitting three feet apart from other members, which was not in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Retired police lieutenant dies after battle with COVID-19

A retired Denton police lieutenant has died after complications from COVID-19, according to chief Frank Dixon.

Dixon tweeted the announcement of Lt. Lonnie Flemming's death Friday morning.

"Flemming served the community with honor for over 22 years. Godspeed sir, we don't forget you," Dixon said.

A sad morning as we learned of the death of @DENTONPD Lieutenant (Ret.) Lonnie Flemming due to complications from COVID. Lt. Flemming served the community with honor for over 22 years. Godspeed sir, we won’t forget you. pic.twitter.com/hnijMCOLFr — Frank Dixon (@Chief_Dixon2746) January 15, 2021