COVID-19 updates: Texas and Dallas County both set record highs in cases, hospitalizations

Dallas County and the state of Texas set records for number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The state crossed the 14,000 threshold, while Dallas County reported more than 1,200.

In addition, both Texas and Dallas County set records for numbers of new COVID-19 cases in a single day, outside of backlog reports.

Dallas County health officials reported 3,549 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 570 of which are probable because they came from antigen tests. This is a new daily record for the county.

Dallas County currently has a record 1,226 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The previous record happened last Thursday when there were 1,206 hospitalizations.

County health officials also reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths.

These include a Dallas woman in her 40s, a Desoto man in his 50s, a Mesquite man in his 50s, three Dallas men in their 60s, a Dallas woman in her 60s, a Mesquite man in his 60s, a Highland Park man in his 60s, two Dallas men in their 70s, a Highland Park woman in her 70s and a Dallas man in his 80s.

All had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county has a total of 197,359 cases and 1,791 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Texas passes 14,000 hospitalizations for first time

The state of Texas has recorded more than 300,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday, state data shows.

It took Texas almost five months to reach 10,000 deaths on Aug. 5, three months to reach 20,000 on Nov. 5, and just over two to reach 30,000 today.

There were 22,109 COVID-19 cases confirmed by the state, a record high outside of backlog reporting days. Texas also reported 3,191 additional probable cases.

The state also crossed the 14,000 mark for patients hospitalized with coronavirus for the first time, reaching a total of 14,218 on Tuesday. Of those, 4,158 are hospitalized in the Dallas-Fort Worth region with COVID-19.