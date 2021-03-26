COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hospitalizations drop below 200 for first time since June

The COVID-19 patients make up 4% of the total hospital bed capacity. The county currently has a 14-day average of 234 hospitalizations.

This story will be updated March 26 as new information is released.

Tarrant County Public Health said that as of Friday, there are 199 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the first time the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 200 since there were 195 people hospitalized in Tarrant County hospitals on June 14.

Health officials reported 100 new COVID-19 cases Friday. There have been 249,921 total cases in the county since tracking began in March 2020.

County health officials also reported 18 new deaths Friday, bringing the county total to 3,258 since tracking began in March.

These deaths range in age from a White Settlement man in his 40s to Fort Worth man older than 90.

As of Wednesday, 561,285 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been given out in Tarrant County.