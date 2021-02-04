COVID-19 updates: Two Dallas County teachers among 21 additional deaths reported Friday, officials say

The deaths include a woman in her 20s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, and a woman in her 30s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Dallas County health officials confirm two teachers are among the 21 additional COVID-19 deaths announced Friday.

Health officials said the deaths include a woman in her 20s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, a woman in her 30s who had underlying high-risk health conditions, and a woman and man in their 30s who didn’t have underlying high-risk health conditions, health officials said.

Dallas County Health and Human Services said the teachers were in K-12 schools in the county. WFAA is working to determine where the teachers were employed.

“This is a stark reminder that COVID can be very serious for any age of person and although most of our deaths skew towards older individuals, we are seeing deaths and extended hospitalizations in all age groups from COVID,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “That’s why it’s important that we all get a vaccine as quickly as we’re able to.”

Health officials also reported 270 COVID-19 cases, of which 158 are confirmed and 112 are considered probable from antigen tests.

In total, there have been 252,390 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,571 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020, officials said.

Ahead of Easter, Jenkins is encouraging residents to follow CDC guidelines, wear masks and social distance whenever possible.

Also due to the holiday, Tarrant County is not reporting COVID-19 numbers and statistics Friday.

Across the state of Texas, there have been 2,528 confirmed cases and 117 additional deaths reported Friday, the department of health says.

