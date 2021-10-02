COVID-19 updates: Pregnant Dallas woman in her 20s among 30 new deaths reported Tuesday

Officials said the woman had underlying health conditions and died in an area hospital.

Dallas County health officials announced 30 more coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, including a pregnant woman in her 20s who had been critically ill in an area hospital. Officials said the woman had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also said an Irving woman in her 30s, who had “recent reinfection” with COVID-19 after her initial recovery six months earlier, died in an area hospital.

The deaths also included men and women who ranged in age from their 40s and 100s.

“We know this will continue to be a tough month in Dallas County as we mourn our fellow residents who have lost their lives to this virus,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Our actions and sacrifices today can and will make a difference, not only in the cases we’ll see a few weeks from now, but in the hospitalizations and deaths that usually follow about a month later.”

Since tracking began in mid-March 2020, a total of 2,482 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19, officials reported.

Tuesday, the health officials also announced 1,303 cases of COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 236,925 cases.

Four cases of the UK coronavirus variant B.1.1.7 have been confirmed in the county.

Sunday, health experts said cases and hospitalizations are falling, but still far above summer peak, and deaths are near record highs.

Dallas County leaders continue to urge residents to get vaccinated, to wear masks, to social distance and to avoid large gatherings.

If we make smart decisions, wear our mask, wash our hands, keep six feet of distance and avoid crowds, hopefully all these numbers will continue to decrease. — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 9, 2021

Tarrant County reports another child's death

Tarrant County reported 36 more residents died from COVID-19 related illnesses, including a boy under the age of 10.

According to health officials the deaths also included men and women who ranged in age from their 50s to 90s. All but two had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Tarrant County also reported fewer than 1,000 new cases Tuesday. According to the county's dashboard, there are 893 people who have tested positive for coronavirus and 891 patients hospitalized due to the disease.

The latest number of hospitalized patients has decreased compared to one month ago. According to Tarrant County health officials, there were 1,489 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Jan. 8.

There have been 197,551 confirmed cases and more than 2,500 deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

The county also reports that more than 212,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered as of Monday.

Denton County adds 681 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 681 cases of COVID-19, of which 603 are active. This increases the countywide total to 57,919 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 631 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 42,810.