COVID-19 updates: Dallas County reports deadliest week since start of the pandemic

Dallas County health officials announced an additional 10 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s overall total to 288 deaths this week.

This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Dallas County health officials announced an additional 10 coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the county’s overall total to 288 deaths this week – the deadliest since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday's deaths included:

A Dallas man in his 60s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 70s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

Two Dallas men in their 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas woman in her 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Mesquite man in his 80s who had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A man in his 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in Dallas. He had underlying high-risk health conditions.

A Dallas man in his 90s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

A Lancaster woman in her 90s who had underlying high-risk health conditions

Health officials also reported 1,024 cases of COVID-19, of which 167 are considered probable from antigen tests.

Health officials said since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 420 children have been hospitalized, including 32 diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.

"With tomorrow being the Super Bowl, it is important that for this year's celebration we limit to people that we live with to avoid increased spread of COVID," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins is also encouraging residents to get registered for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dallas County Health and Human Services is providing initial vaccinations to those most at risk of exposure to COVID-19, and 37,243 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the Fair Park mega-vaccine clinic.

DCHHS is expecting an allotment of 9,000 doses from the State of Texas for next week’s operations.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,024 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 10 Deaths,

Including 167 Probable Cases pic.twitter.com/IOCFhins22 — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 6, 2021

Tarrant County adds 40 deaths

Tarrant County health officials announced 40 more residents died from the coronavirus, bringing the countywide total to 2,427 confirmed deaths since tracking began in mid-March.

Health officials said the deaths included men and women who ranged in age from their 40s to 90s, and all but three had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also reported 1,245 newly confirmed cases Saturday. There have been 228,038 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.