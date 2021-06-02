COVID-19 updates: Dallas County has deadliest week for second straight week

On a positive note, coronavirus hospitalizations in Tarrant County fell below 1,000 people for the first time in almost two months.

Dallas County health officials reported 42 new deaths Friday.

With 218 deaths so far this week, the county has set a new record-high for deaths in a week, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. This breaks last week's record of 183 deaths.

The deaths from Friday range from a Dallas man in his 30s to a Richardson woman in her 90s.

Health officials reported there are currently 832 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is the lowest it has been since there were 821 hospitalizations on Dec. 16.

This is now the fifth consecutive day county health officials have reported less than 1,000 hospitalizations. The record daily-high happened on Jan. 11 when 1,226 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dallas County.

NEW: Dallas County Reports 1,424 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 42 Deaths,

Including 271 Probable Cases,

Over 37,000 Residents Vaccinated by Dallas County in Last Four Weeks

Additionally, there are 1,424 new cases of COVID-19, 271 of which are considered probable because they came from antigen tests.

More than 37,000 Dallas County residents have been vaccinated in the last four weeks, Jenkins says.

Tarrant County hospitalizations below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

Tarrant County Public Health reported there are currently 967 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. This is the first time hospitalizations have been below 1,000 since Dec. 15.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 19% of Tarrant County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 1,663 new COVID-19 cases, according to county health officials. There have now been 226,793 total cases since tracking began in March.

Health officials reported 81 COVID-19 deaths, including 76 from January and four from December.

The backlog was due to some COVID-19 death occurring in different places than the original diagnosis, according to health officials.

To help with the issue, the Texas Department of State Health Services has begun sharing with local health departments the death certificate information where the cause or other conditions listed indicate COVID-19. Tarrant County Public Health is now using that data to find additional deaths of Tarrant County residents.

The deaths reported Friday include men and women who range in age from their 40s to 90s. All of them had underlying high-risk health conditions, according to health officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 2,387 deaths from COVID-19 since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Denton County has four ICU beds available

Denton County Public Health said there are currently four ICU beds available in the county's hospitals. That is lower than a day before, when there were six free.

This number has remained below 10 since Jan. 22.

Health officials also announced 483 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from 458 on Wednesday. There have now been 56,303 since tracking began in March.

Of the occupied ICU beds, COVID-19 patients make up 50% of them.

Denton County Public Health said there are currently 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Collin County has 405 hospitalizations

Collin County currently has 405 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday. This is down from 408 the previous day.

Health officials say COVID-19 patients make 15% of Collin County's total hospital bed capacity.

There were also 439 new COVID-19 cases in Collin County Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This is up from 279 on Thursday.

Collin County is averaging 478 new cases in the past seven days.





More than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to be distributed in Texas next week

Texas is set to receive more than 401,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine the week of Feb. 8, the state health department announced Friday.

Those doses will be shipped to 358 providers in 135 counties, including 85 hub providers, according to state officials.

In North Texas, most of the same hub providers are set to receive doses.

Texas child care centers report lowest daily case count in a month

There were 54 new cases of COVID-19 in Texas licensed child care centers, school-age programs, and before- or after-school programs Friday, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This includes both employees and children.