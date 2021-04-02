COVID-19 updates: Cedar Hill school temporarily switches to remote learning due to cases among staff

Local and national health officials are urging against large gatherings for Super Bowl Sunday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Waterford Oaks Elementary School in Cedar Hill has temporarily canceled in-person learning from Feb. 4 through Feb. 12 due to COVID-19.

Cedar Hill ISD said in addition to positive cases among staff members, there are several other employees who are quarantined and are experiencing coronavirus-like symptoms.

The school district said teachers will be teaching from home for the next week. Students will be allowed to return to in-person learning on Feb. 16, as schools are closed on Feb.15 for Presidents’ Day.

"Grab and Go" meals will not be available at Waterford Oaks during the remote learning period. District officials said Plummer Elementary School at 1203 South Clark in Cedar Hill will provide meals instead. Pick-up hours are 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Dallas mayor to visit Methodist Health System vaccination clinic

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson will visit the vaccination clinic at Methodist Dallas Medical Center Thursday morning in Oak Cliff.

Johnson is scheduled to tour the hospital, as the City of Dallas and Methodist Health System have partnered together to distribute 3,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to the public.

After a tour of the site, around 10:30 a.m., Johnson and hospital representatives will hold a news conference.

Earlier this week, the mayor said he believes that the partnership will help ensure the City’s very limited vaccine supply is distributed faster and more efficiently.

Community vaccine registration sites open in Southern Dallas

City officials have announced two new community vaccination registration sites that are targeting Phase 1A and 1B residents.

Groups 1A and 1B include healthcare workers and people 65 years and up or those with underlying medical conditions.

One registration site will be open Thursday, while the other site will operate Friday and Saturday. Below is information provided by city officials.

Registration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 4

Location: Singing Hills Recreation Center

6805 Patrol Way, Dallas, TX 75241

Registration: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6

Location: Highland Hills Library

6200 Bonnie View Rd., Dallas, TX 75241

City officials said facial coverings and social distancing protocols will be strictly enforced at both registration sites. To view a full list of registration sites, click here.

COVID-19 vaccine registration event Saturday

Oliver W. Holmes Humanities/Communications Academy is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine registration event Saturday. The event is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The school is located at 2001 E Kiest Blvd in Dallas. The registration event is open to all Dallas County and non-Dallas County residents.