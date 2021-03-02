COVID-19 updates: Man in his 30s among 14 new deaths reported in Tarrant County

Texas has reported more than 36,000 deaths related to coronavirus since tracking began in March 2020, according to state data.

A Fort Worth man in his 30s is among the latest victims to die from COVID-19 in Tarrant County, officials said Wednesday.

Thirteen other deaths were also confirmed by health officials, bringing the county's death toll to 2,291.

The victims ranged from a Colleyville woman in her 90s to a Fort Worth woman in her 50s. Twelve of the people had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Tarrant County is however seeing a slight improvement in coronavirus-related hospitalizations. The dashboard shows there are currently 1,050 patients. One month ago, there were 1,378 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, according to the county website.

A spokesperson for Cook Children's confirmed earlier in the day that there are currently 11 patients in the hospital with coronavirus. In a written statement, spokesperson Kim Brown urged parents and the community to avoid gathering Sunday for the Super Bowl.

"Let’s keep this downward trend going," she said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci echoed a similar message. He said when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should “just lay low and cool it," the Associated Press reported.

He said Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Denton County adds 621 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 621 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, of which 539 are currently active. The new cases bring the countywide total to 55,363.