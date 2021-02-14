COVID-19 updates: Dallas County health officials report 939 cases, 8 more deaths

Dallas health officials said 2,612 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Dallas health officials announced eight more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 2,612 deaths since tracking began in mid-March 2020.

Saturday deaths included:

Two Dallas men in their 50s

A Desoto woman in her 50s

A Dallas woman in her 60s

A Dallas man in his 60s

Two Dallas men in their 80s

A Dallas woman in her 90s

All had underlying health conditions, officials said.

Health officials also reported 939 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, of which 170 are considered probable from antigen tests.

Health officials said there are currently 89 active long-term care facility outbreaks and over the past 30 days, over 7,000 school-aged children and school staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This week we end with a significant decrease in the average daily number of new COVID cases, down from 1,388 to 990,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins also added that the upcoming winter storm will have an effect on the number of available vaccines. The Dallas County vaccine site at Fair Park drive-thru operation will be closed until at least the end of next week, until the weather permits its reopening.

Tarrant County reports 17 deaths

Tarrant County health officials announced 17 more residents died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 2,642 deaths since tracking began last spring.

Health officials said the deaths included men and women between the ages 40 to over 90 -- all had underlying health conditions.

Health officials also reported 921 COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the countywide total to 235,167 confirmed cases.

Denton County adds 318 cases

Denton County Public Health announced 318 new cases of COVID-19, of which 309 are active. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 60,167 COVID-19 cases.