COVID-19 updates: Dallas County judge says 40 reported deaths 'a stark reminder' of the impact of coronavirus

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins is urging residents to remain vigilant against the novel coronavirus, as health officials report an additional 40 deaths Friday afternoon.

Health officials say 2,604 residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since tracking began in March 2020.

Friday's deaths include men and women who range in age from their 30s to 90s. Health officials reported all but five had underlying high-risk health conditions.

"These deaths are a stark reminder of the ongoing impact COVID is having on our community. While hospitalizations remain elevated, they have dropped from record highs. These numbers are encouraging, but this virus continues to present new challenges with threats from the variants and maintained high community spread across much of the United States, including North Texas," Jenkins said.

Health officials also reported 845 new cases of COVID, including 305 that are considered probable from antigen tests.

Health officials said there are currently 103 active long-term care facility outbreaks and over the past 30 days, over 7,000 school-aged children and school staff have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"As we head into this wintry weekend, we must keep safe from the elements, but also be aware of COVID. Please avoid indoor activities with individuals outside of your immediate household. If you are able, please stay home and stay safe this weekend,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins also encourage residents to get vaccinated, but said in a tweet that Fair Park would be closed Saturday through Monday due to winter weather conditions. Officials will monitor conditions to decide when to reopen.

Tarrant County reports 72 deaths from 4- month period

Based on investigation into death reports provided from the state, Tarrant County health officials reported an additional 72 deaths on Friday. Two deaths were from November, one from December, and 61 from January and seven from February.

The deaths were among men and women ranging in age from in their 40s to over 90 years old.

Health officials said all 72 had underlying health problems.

Since its first death in March, Tarrant County has confirmed 2,625 deaths.

The county also reported 920 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Denton County reports 8 more deaths

Denton County Public Health announced eight more residents died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 382 deaths in the county.

Friday’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A Denton man in his 60s

A Corinth woman in her 70s

A Pilot Point man in his 70s

A man in his 70s who was a resident at Prairie Estates in Frisco

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Atria Carrollton

A man over 80 who was a resident at Autumn Leaves of Carrollton

A man over 80 who was a resident of Hollymead in Flower Mound

A woman over 80 who was a resident of Prairie Estates in Frisco

“Please join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of these eight individuals,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “As we eagerly await additional vaccines, we must continue to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with masks, distancing, and hand washing.”

DCPH also announced 529 cases of COVID-19, of which 491 are active. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 59,849 COVID-19 cases.

DCPH also reported 572 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 44,589.

Testing site in Frisco closed

The COVID-19 testing site at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco will be closed through Monday due to weather conditions.

Frisco officials said the Texas Divison of Emergency Management will evaluate Monday on whether to reopen for Tuesday.