COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 20 additional deaths

Tarrant County health officials have reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths since Monday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One day after Tarrant County Public Health reported 36 coronavirus-related deaths, county health officials announced 20 more on Wednesday.

A total of 71 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported by county officials since Monday of this week.

The latest victims to die range in age from a Fort Worth woman in her 40s to a Benbrook man in his 90s. Officials said all but one of the victims had underlying health conditions.

Just one day ago, Tarrant County reported the death of a boy under the age of 10, while Dallas County confirmed the death of a pregnant woman in her 20s who had underlying health conditions.

The county also reported 1,311 new cases Wednesday and 893 patients hospitalized due to coronavirus. This is an improvement compared to one month ago when 1,474 hospitalizations were reported, according to the county's dashboard.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, The White House announced Wednesday that it is opening three new major vaccination sites across Texas starting the week of Feb. 22. One of the sites will be in Tarrant County at the AT&T Stadium.

"We're talking about probably 3,000 extra vaccines per day here at the Arlington site. And that's 21,000 a week that we weren't going to get. That’s a lot. So we're very excited," said Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley.

Dallas County's site at Fair Park and Houston's will be at NRG Stadium.