COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County reports 3,116 new cases, 26 deaths

At the start of the pandemic, it took six weeks for Tarrant County to reach more than 3,100 cases. On Thursday, the county reported that in a single day.

Tarrant County health officials said the county had 3,116 new cases on Thursday and 26 additional deaths.

That marks the highest number of single-day cases for the county since tracking began in March. Two days on record are higher, after Thanksgiving and Christmas, when there was a backlog of case numbers.

Tarrant County had its first case on March 27, according to the state dashboard, and reached more than 3,100 cases six weeks later, on May 9.

On Thursday, they surpassed that total in a single day.

The county has more 150,000 total cases and has tallied 1,494 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The new deaths include:

A Fort Worth man in his 30s

A Forest Hill man in his 40s

Two Fort Worth men in their 40s and one in his 50s

An Arlington man in his 50s

A Grapevine man in his 60s

Four women in their 60s, one each from Hurst, Arlington, Saginaw and Fort Worth

A North Richland Hills man in his 60s

A Lake Worth man in his 70s

A woman and two men in their 70s from Fort Worth

A Saginaw woman in her 70s

Two women in their 80s, one from Bedford and the other from Mansfield

An Arlington man in his 80s

Four Fort Worth men in their 80s

A Fort Worth woman in her 90s

All but four had underlying health conditions, officials said.

In addition, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 hit 1,399 and the County said 98% of its ICU beds are occupied.

The county will not be posting new numbers until Jan. 2 due to the holiday, according to the dashboard.