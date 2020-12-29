COVID-19 updates: Hospitalizations reach record-high in Tarrant County

In addition to a record number of hospitalizations, Tarrant County also announced 23 new deaths Tuesday.

Tarrant County reported its highest number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon.

According to the county's dashboard, there are currently 1,323 patients hospitalized, which is an increase of 148 people compared to the day prior.

The previous hospitalization record was reported Saturday with 1,209 patients.

Officials at the Commissioners Court meeting said one out of every five patients with coronavirus are in the ICU.

One month ago, Tarrant County had reported 855 hospitalized patients.

Cases between the 15-44 age group are at an all-time high. Health officials said 12% of all cases in Tarrant Court are under the age of 15.

In addition to the county's 1,278 new cases reported, health officials confirmed 23 more deaths.

The victims range from a Keller man in his 100s to Fort Worth man in his 30s.

Officials said three of the patients did not have any underlying health conditions.



Tarrant County now has 1,448 confirmed deaths since tracking began in March.

Collin County surpassed 500 hospitalizations for first time Monday

Collin County health officials reported Monday there are currently 518 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county's hospitals.

This is the first time there have been more than 500 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Collin County. The previous record-high happened on Dec. 25 when 475 people were hospitalized.

These COVID-19 patients make up 19.2% of the county's total hospital bed capacity. This percentage has remained above 15% in Collin County since Dec. 19.