COVID-19 updates: Sanger ISD will discontinue remote learning in January

In a letter sent to parents, Sanger ISD suggested the suspension of remote learning is in the best interest of the students' academic success.

Sanger Independent School District has informed parents that it will suspend remote learning in the new year. Beginning Jan. 11 all students will return to campus unless they meet certain exceptions.

Those include students who are medically at-risk or living with at-risk relatives. A doctor's note is required by Jan. 8.

Students who test positive for COVID-19 or come into close contact with someone infected must quarantine for 10 days, according to district officials.

District officials said they made the decision to suspend remote learning based on attendance and grades from their first two grading periods.

"Despite all our efforts, we have learned the online learning has not been as successful as we have hoped for our remote learners," the district said.

UT Southwestern Medical Center administers more than 700 vaccines

In an update Wednesday morning, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas said more than 750 employees received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine within the first 10 hours of getting the shipment.

Twenty-three medical facilities received the vaccine Monday and Tuesday.

Pfizer is shipping its vaccine directly to the providers via FedEx and UPS, state officials said.